Kylie Jenner Shows Off More New Cars After Revealing "Push Present"

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 12:04 PM

Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottacquire several shiny new whips after welcoming baby Stormi Webster?

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and cosmetics mogul posted on Snapchat on Friday photos of three luxury cars—two Lamborghinis, one orange and one dark brown, as well as a black SUV—parked inside a massive garage. She captioned the pic, "Mom & Dad."

In February, Kylie showcased a black Ferrari La Ferrari that she said was a "push present"—a term for gifts given to new moms. The reality star, who earlier that month welcomed daughter Stormi, her and Travis' first child, did not reveal where the car came from. It is estimated to be worth $1.5 million.

Kylie also posted a photo of the orange Lamborghini with its suicide doors up, with the caption, "That's a wrappppp."

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Kylie Jenner, Cars

Kylie posted the pics soon after sharing on Instagram her first selfies with Stormi, who is now 7 weeks old.

She has over the past few weeks occasionally posted other pics of the baby.

