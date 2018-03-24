Miley Cyrus, George Clooney and Other Stars Join March for Our Lives Protests

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 9:56 AM

Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, March for Our Lives, 2018

Instagram

Celebs such as Miley CyrusDemi LovatoGeorge Clooney and Amal ClooneyLady GagaPadma Lakshmi and Charlize Theron joined hundreds of thousands of students and other people at March for Our Lives rallies on Saturday to demand an end to gun violence.

The nationwide protests are aimed at toughening gun laws to help stop school shootings and other massacres. Teens organized the rallies after the February 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that killed 17 students and staff members.

"We hereby promise to fix the broken system we've been forced into and create a better world for the generations to come," Cameron Caskey, a junior at that high school, said in a speech at the main March for Our Lives event in Washington D.C. "Don't worry. We've got this."

The teen was among several fellow students who spoke out against gun violence at the rally.

Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato

The singers pose together at the Washington D.C. rally.

Lady Gaga, March for Our Lives 2018

Instagram

Lady Gaga

The singer appears with friends.

Demi Lovato

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Demi Lovato

The singer performs at the Washington D.C. rally.

Paul McCartney, March for Our Lives, 2018

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Paul McCartney

The former Beatles member marches partially to honor late friend and band mate John Lennon.

Ariana Grande, March for Our Lives 2018

YouTube

Ariana Grande

The singer performs at the Washington D.C. rally.

Jimmy Fallon, Dennis Rodman, March for Our Lives

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Jimmy Fallon and Dennis Rodman

The Tonight Show host and the former NBA star appear together at the Washington D.C. march.

Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, March for Our Lives, 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus

The sisters appear at the Washington D.C. rally.

Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, March for Our Lives 2018

Instagram

Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and Noah Cyrus

"Surrounded by heroines!" Miley wrote on Instagram. "Lucky to be here at this moment in history with the ones I love!"

Amal Clooney, George Clooney, March for Our Lives

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

The two attend the main Washington D.C. march.

Charlize Theron, March for Our Lives 2018

Instagram

Charlize Theron

"These mommas demand action. #MarchForOurLives," the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt, March for Our Lives, 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt

The Hamilton creator poses with the star of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen at the Washington D.C. rally.

Common, Andra Day, March for Our Lives, 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Common and Andra Day

The singers perform at the Washington D.C. rally.

Padma Lakshmi, March for Our Lives

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Padma Lakshmi

"It's not about the second amendment, it's about children's lives vs money in the NRA's pocket. Enough. Is. Enough. @marchforourlives �� @everytown #notonemore #marchforourlives," the Top Chef host wrote on Instagram.

Julianne Moore, George Clooney, March for Our Lives, 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Julianne Moore and George Clooney

The two greet each other at the Washington D.C. march.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Halsey

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Halsey

The two appear at the main Washington D.C. march.

Kate Capshaw, Steven Spielberg, March for Our Lives, 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw

The director and his wife appear at the Washington D.C. march.

March for Our Lives, 2018

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Washington D.C. March

Protesters gather at the Washington D.C. march.

March for Our Lives, 2018

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Los Angeles March

People march in L.A.

March for Our Lives, 2018

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston March

People march in Boston.

March for Our Lives 2018: Star Sightings

The Clooneys attended that rally, as did singer Halsey, who was photographed with Miranda. George, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and producer Jeffrey Katzenberg have donated $2 million to the March for Our Lives movement, Reuters reported.

Cyrus, Lovato, Ariana GrandeAndra DayCommonHamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt performed at the Washington protest.

"Hello everyone, thank you so much for having me and I'm so excited to be here with all of you sharing our voices so we can be heard together," Lovato told the crowd.

Miranda and Platt performed a mashup of two songs from their Broadway shows called "Found/Tonight" that they recently released as a single to raise money for the initiative.

"It's not about the second amendment, it's about children's lives vs money in the NRA's pocket," Lakshmi, who attended a demonstration in New York City, wrote on Instagram. "Enough. Is. Enough." 

Paul McCartney, whose Beatles band mate John Lennon was shot and killed in 1980, also marched in New York.

"One of my best friends was killed by gun violence right around here," he told CNN. "So it's important to me."

Madonna, who lives with her family in Portugal, posted on her Instagram page a video of four of her six children—David Banda, 12; Mercy James, 12; and twins Esther and Stella, 5—relaying a message of support to the marching students.

"We are inspired by you and stand with you," they said. "We are there for you in spirit all the way from Portugal. We support you and we demand and end to gun violence in our schools. Our voices cannot be silenced anymore. We have had enough. This can never happen again"

"We support you! We support you! We support you!" they said.

