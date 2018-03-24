Miley Cyrus, George Clooney and Other Stars Join March for Our Lives Protests

Celebs such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, George Clooney and Amal Clooney, Lady Gaga, Padma Lakshmi and Charlize Theron joined hundreds of thousands of students and other people at March for Our Lives rallies on Saturday to demand an end to gun violence.

The nationwide protests are aimed at toughening gun laws to help stop school shootings and other massacres. Teens organized the rallies after the February 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that killed 17 students and staff members.

"We hereby promise to fix the broken system we've been forced into and create a better world for the generations to come," Cameron Caskey, a junior at that high school, said in a speech at the main March for Our Lives event in Washington D.C. "Don't worry. We've got this."

The teen was among several fellow students who spoke out against gun violence at the rally.