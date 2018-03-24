Justin Bieber Is OK After Car Crash in West Hollywood

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 8:24 AM
Justin Bieber was driving his Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV in West Hollywood on Friday night when he was rear-ended by a driver in a Ranger Rover.
No injuries were reported. A police spokesperson said cops were called to the scene of the accident, which took place on Sunset Boulevard, but did not make a report.
A fan of the singer recorded the aftermath of the crash on video and posted it to Twitter, while paparazzi photos were taken as well. Bieber's vehicle, which is worth at least $100,000, suffered what appeared to be damage to its rear spare tire cover, while the Range Rover looked totaled, with its front completely smashed.
BACKGRID
Bieber, wearing a pink hoodie, khaki shorts, pink socks and black tennis shoes, was seen examining the back of his car and exchanging information with the other driver, later giving them two thumbs up, while police stood by.
Bieber has been involved in a few minor car crashes before.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!