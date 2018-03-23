Kim Zolciak-Biermann Documents Ariana's Trip to Prom With High School Boyfriend

Don't be tardy for this dance, Ariana Biermann.

Friday night turned out to be a special night for the Bravo star who attended her boyfriend's school prom.

Lucky for us, her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann was happy to document the moments leading up to the big dance.

"Where does the time go? My sweet @arianabiermann heading to her boyfriend's prom! Of course I cried. I'm so proud of you @arianabiermann," the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared on Instagram. "There are no words to describe how proud of you we truly are! You are balanced, kind, sweet, giving and patient! Please slow down. Stay with me forever! We adore you so."

So who's the lucky guy who was able to experience prom with Ariana? His name is Collin Lipman and he's been dating Ariana for more than five months.