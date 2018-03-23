Colton Haynes Mourns the Death of His Mother in Emotional Tribute

Colton Haynes-Leatham has some heartbreaking news to share with his fans and followers.

On Friday evening, the Teen Wolf and Arrow star announced on Instagram that his mother Dana Haynes had passed away.

"Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life...my momma," Colton shared with a slideshow of memories with his mom. "Words can't express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but I'm in a state of shock."

He added, "I will always love you momma. RIP my angel."

As soon as the announcement was made, friends including Paul W. Downs, Michael Turchinart and Amelia Gray Hamlin shared their support in the comments section.