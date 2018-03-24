John Cena Explains Why He's Not Doing a Bachelor Party Before Wedding to Nikki Bella

by Mona Khalifeh | Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 6:30 AM
Bachelor parties: who needs 'em?
Apparently John Cena doesn't. While gearing up for his big hosting gig at Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards, Cena told E! News that he's not interested in having one.
"No, I mean, why? Help me out. What is a bachelor party?" Cena asked E!'s Sibley Scoles. "Well, I've been to a bachelorette that I threw. Sorry to my sister," Scoles replied.
The WWE super star seemed hard pressed to prove that having a bachelor party wasn't something he deemed necessary.
"So give me the female version of what I'm supposed to do?" the Total Bellas star asked. "It was not good," Scoles replied. "So it was not good. So I'm gonna skip it," Cena revealed.
Cena added that he has a good circle of friends he keeps in contact with and that if he did celebrate, it would be with them.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
When it comes to the rest of his and Nikki Bella's wedding plans, Cena is keeping those under wraps.
"She is like super secretive when it comes to details. I know a lot. I know a lot and it's going well. But if I say anything, there will be a lightning bolt that comes from somewhere and that'll be the end of me. So, I can say it's going very well," a tight-lipped Cena said.
While the couple have wedding bells on the horizon, Cena said his hectic schedule can make it difficult to get quality time in with his fiancée.
"Relationships are hard," Cena confessed. "I think we are where we are because we tackle a lot of tough stuff head on. We have a lot of tough moments and a lot of hard and difficult conversations, but I wouldn't change it for anything. I love the girl and I can't live without her."
For more Cena watch the 2018 Kid's Choice Awards tonight on Nickelodeon!
Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!