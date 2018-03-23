Antoni Porowski From Queer Eye Looks Weirdly Similar to John Mayer

John Mayer may just have a long-lost twin, and his name is Antoni Porowski.

The Queer Eye actor posted a photo to Instagram looking almost identical to the "Gravity" singer, poking fun at their similarities in appearance.

"I dunno, guys, I just don't see it," he captioned the black and white pic.

"First thing I said to my husband when I saw him on queer eye..looks just like John Mayer!!" one commenter wrote under the image.

"Looks just like @johnmayer on the cover of Battle Studies!" another replied.

The comparison first began on Twitter in February, when a fan sent a tweet to the actor regarding his resemblance to Mayer.