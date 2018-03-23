Cannes Film Festival Bans Red-Carpet Selfies (Yes, Really)

Don't even try to take a selfie at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Thierry Frémaux just banned them.

The festival director announced the news in an interview published by Le Film Francais magazine on Friday.

"On the red carpet, the trivial aspect and the slowing down provoked by the disorder which these selfies create tarnishes the quality of [the red carpet experience] and of the festival as a whole," he told the publication, per Vanity Fair's and Variety's translations.

This isn't Frémaux's first stand against selfies. He tried to crack down on stars taking them during red-carpet events in 2015.

"We don't want to prohibit it, but we want to slow down the process of selfies on the steps," he said upon announcing the 2015 lineup, per The Hollywood Reporter. The media outlet also claimed he called the practice "ridiculous and grotesque" and argued it "really slows things down."

"You never look as ugly as you do in a selfie," he added, per THR.