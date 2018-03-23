Meghan Markle's Sweater Is a Page Out of Kate Middleton's Style Book

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 12:58 PM
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Meghan Markle is taking fashion inspiration from Kate Middleton, and it's so relatable.
In honor of the couple's official visit to Ireland, the Suits actress appeared arm-in-arm with Prince Harry, wearing a very familiar look. She opted for emerald fluted skirt from Greta Constantine, Mackage wrap coat, Victoria Beckham crewneck sweater (available in pink here), velvet Prada pumps and Charlotte Elizabeth bag (available for pre-order now!).
While the stunning skirt and accessories may be new items, she's worn the off-white cashmere sweater before. It's the same top she chose for her engagement photos, which were seen by millions. While many in the spotlight wouldn't dare be caught as a fashion repeat offender, Kate set a precedent for clothing long ago, making it clear that it's OK to wear the same thing twice, especially when you have to fund your own wardrobe.
Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images
Since Meghan cannot receive gifts from designers or publicists (unlike most celebrities and influencers), she has to be smart about building her wardrobe. Investing in high quality basics is therefore a must. Her VB sweater is a great investment.
When it comes to buying sweaters, specifically, there's a list must-haves. It has to be flattering on the body, comfortable, soft and warm. According to the future royal, this sweater checks all of the boxes.
Are you ready to royally invest in your wardrobe? Shop Meghan-inspired sweaters below!
Wool Sweater, Now $588
Ace Cashmere Cropped Sweater, Now $158
Article continues below
Ruffled Cold-Shoulder Sweater, Now $47
Article continues below
Cable Crewneck Sweater, Now $35
Charleigh Sweater, $89
Article continues below
RELATED ARTICLE: Meghan Markle's Signature Waves Are Easier to Do Than You Think
RELATED ARTICLE: Get Meghan Markle's $1K Dainty Jewelry Look for Under $100
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!