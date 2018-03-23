Meghan Markle's Sweater Is a Page Out of Kate Middleton's Style Book

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 12:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Meghan Markle

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is taking fashion inspiration from Kate Middleton, and it's so relatable.

In honor of the couple's official visit to Ireland, the Suits actress appeared arm-in-arm with Prince Harry, wearing a very familiar look. She opted for emerald fluted skirt from Greta Constantine, Mackage wrap coat, Victoria Beckham crewneck sweater (available in pink here), velvet Prada pumps and Charlotte Elizabeth bag (available for pre-order now!).

While the stunning skirt and accessories may be new items, she's worn the off-white cashmere sweater before. It's the same top she chose for her engagement photos, which were seen by millions. While many in the spotlight wouldn't dare be caught as a fashion repeat offender, Kate set a precedent for clothing long ago, making it clear that it's OK to wear the same thing twice, especially when you have to fund your own wardrobe. 

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

ESC: Meghan Markle

Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images

Since Meghan cannot receive gifts from designers or publicists (unlike most celebrities and influencers), she has to be smart about building her wardrobe. Investing in high quality basics is therefore a must. Her VB sweater is a great investment.

When it comes to buying sweaters, specifically, there's a list must-haves. It has to be flattering on the body, comfortable, soft and warm. According to the future royal, this sweater checks all of the boxes.

Are you ready to royally invest in your wardrobe? Shop Meghan-inspired sweaters below!

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

Victoria Beckham

Wool Sweater, Now $588

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

Rag & Bone

Ace Cashmere Cropped Sweater, Now $158

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

Banana Republic

Cotton Blend Pointelle Crew, $78

Article continues below

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

CHINTI AND PARKER

Bonjour Bonsoir Intarsia Cashmere Sweater, $370

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

1.State

Ruffled Cold-Shoulder Sweater, Now $47

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

Sea Bleu

Cashmere Cold Shoulder Crewneck Sweater, Now $59

Article continues below

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

Abercrombie & Fitch

Cable Crewneck Sweater, Now $35

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

Willow & Clay

Charleigh Sweater, $89

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

American Eagle

AE Boucle Balloon Sleeve Sweater, $45

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Meghan Markle's Signature Waves Are Easier to Do Than You Think

RELATED ARTICLE: Get Meghan Markle's $1K Dainty Jewelry Look for Under $100

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style
Latest News
ESC: Gigi Hadid, Fendi, Celebs in Designer Logos

Celebrities in Really Obvious Designer Logos: Into It or Over It?

ESC: Best Dressed, Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Classic With a Twist and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Celeb Bikinis, Kourtney Kardashian

Spring Swimsuit Trends Kourtney Kardashian and More Are Wearing

Sex and the City, Cynthia Nixon

Style Proof Cynthia Nixon Was Always Poised to Be a Politician

ESC: Dare to Wear, Blake Lively

Blake Lively Is the Ultimate Mom in This 2000s Trend

ESC: Meghan Markle, Waves

Meghan Markle's Signature Waves Are Easier to Do Than You Think

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Sheer Socks

Kendall Jenner Proves You Can Wear Sheer Socks Everywhere

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.