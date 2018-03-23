Drew Barrymore to "Least Talented Co-Star" Jake Gyllenhaal: No Hard Feelings!

The best way to make amends in Hollywood: make a homemade apology sign and bring it to the red carpet.

Drew Barrymorearrived at Thursday's premiere of Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet boldly carrying a sign that had "I Heart Jake Gyllenhaal" hand-written on it.

This move is coming after her appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden during which she named Gyllenhaal her least talented co-star. The actress apologetically revealed her choice during the show's famous Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts game which had her rank her former co-stars, Hugh GrantAdam Sandler, and Gyllenhaal by their talent, otherwise she would have to eat a turkey testicle.

E! News' Will Marfuggi spoke to Barrymore on the red carpet and asked her if she's heard from Jake since the Late Late Show's debacle. 

"What started out as a turkey testicle joke went to full headlines, so I'm here going, I love you Jake," she said as she flashed her sign to the camera. "I just didn't want to eat a turkey testicle." 

Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Loves Santa Clarita Diet's Blood and Guts (And What They're Made Of!)

Drew Barrymore

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Marfuggi then went on to ask her whether she would consider venturing back into dating apps. She had talked about her embarrassing moments on the dating app, Raya, while she was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I'm not opposed to dating apps," she told him. "I tried it and it was as damaging as something could ever be." She said that no one would ever get back to her. But she says she's "definitely a never say never person," so she may not be completely done with them just yet. 

The star's secret to dealing with rejection is humor. "I think the best antidote to rejection or humiliation is humor, no question." 

Gyllenhaal hasn't commented on the headlines yet, so maybe he's taking her advice and is just laughing it off. 

