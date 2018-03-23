From Grey's Anatomy to Station 19: Assessing the State of Shondaland on ABC

Now, let's turn our attention to the pair of new shows who've made their debuts in recent weeks. And let's just get the bad news out of the way: For the People is not the hit Tuesday night series ABC was hoping for. The legal drama, created by Scandal scribe Paul William Davies and starring Britt Robertson, had a rather rocky road on its way to air, with Robertson and her co-star Jasmin Savoy Brown replacing original leads Britne Oldford and Lyndon Smith, respectively, after the pilot was ordered to series. While that's not an uncommon occurrence in the TV industry, production on the series came to a temporary halt after wrapping the second episode so that future episodes could be re-tooled to fit the dynamic of its new leads.

And though reviews of the show were kind, when it finally premiered on March 13 in its 10 p.m. timeslot, a night and time that has been notoriously difficult for the network to program, the numbers were soft, to put it mildly. Only 3.22 million total viewers tuned in, with the show earning a 0.8 rating in the key adult 18-49 demo. And week two was even worse, with a middling 2.69 million total and 0.6 rating. While there are only so many timeslots available in the TGIT lineup and Station 19 was clearly the more obvious fit to follow Grey's, it's clear that airing outside of the programming block did For the People no favors.