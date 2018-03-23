Prince George and Princess Charlotte Love Making Pizza Dough

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 9:26 AM

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Even the Royal children eat pizza—and aren't afraid to get their hands messy making it!

Kate Middleton dished on the cooking habits of her and Prince William's kids Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, while helping prepare a group lunch at St Luke's Community Centre in London on Thursday, her final day of public appearances before she goes on maternity leave. Kate is pregnant with the couple's third child.

"I've done that with George and Charlotte—making pizza dough," Kate, 36, told a community member from Bolivia, according to HELLO! magazine. "They love it because they can get their hands messy."

Photos

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's First Ski Vacation

She then told an interpreter, "I was just saying how I really enjoy making pizza dough with George and Charlotte because they like getting their hands messy."

Kate also said that while she cannot speak Spanish, her children's nanny is from Spain and has been teaching the kids the language. George can reportedly count up to 10 in Spanish, while Charlotte is also picking up a few words, HELLO! reported.

Kate is due to give birth to her and William's third child in April.

