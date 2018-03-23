Prince George and Princess Charlotte Love Making Pizza Dough

Even the Royal children eat pizza—and aren't afraid to get their hands messy making it!

Kate Middleton dished on the cooking habits of her and Prince William's kids Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, while helping prepare a group lunch at St Luke's Community Centre in London on Thursday, her final day of public appearances before she goes on maternity leave. Kate is pregnant with the couple's third child.

"I've done that with George and Charlotte—making pizza dough," Kate, 36, told a community member from Bolivia, according to HELLO! magazine. "They love it because they can get their hands messy."