Cardi B Wants to Know How Her "F--king Tax Money" Is Being Spent: "I Want Receipts"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 8:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Cardi B has some beef with Uncle Sam.

The 25-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to vent her frustrations over her taxes—alleging the "government is taking 40 percent."

"Uncle Sam, I want to know what you're doing with my f--king tax money," the "Bodak Yellow" artist said in a profanity-filled video.

Arguing she receives updates on how her money is spent after making a donation, the "On Fleek" star wanted to know how her tax money was being spent, too. Citing her home state of New York as an example, she complained how the streets are "always dirty" and how "there's still rats on the damn trains." She also called out the government for the amount of funding they allocate towards prisons—claiming the money gives inmates "like two underwears [and] one jumpsuit for, like, five months."

"What is y'all doing with my f--king money?" she reiterated. "I want to know. I want receipts. I want everything."

Watch the video to see her vent.

Read

Inside Cardi B's Insane Year Rising to the Top

This isn't the first time Cardi B has talked about her taxes. Late last year, she posted another video in which she asked people to hold off on sending her any checks, arguing that "mother f--king IRS" was "coming for me for tax season."

"If you owe me a check, hold that mother f--ker for 2018, you hear" she said at one point.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Shondaland, Shonda Rhimes

From Grey's Anatomy to Station 19: Assessing the State of Shondaland on ABC

Jennifer Garner, Michael Vartan

Would Michael Vartan Get Back With Ex Jennifer Garner?

The Good Place finale

2018 Environmental Media Association Awards Announced: See the Complete List of Nominees

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Secret Trip to Belfast Includes Baby Talk and Beer

Livia Firth, Colin Firth

Colin Firth and Wife Livia Make First Public Appearance Since Affair and Stalking Scandal

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner Has a Girls' Night Out With Sisters and Jordyn Woods

Joshua Waring, Lauri Waring, Lauri Peterson

Real Housewives' Lauri Peterson Breaks 2-Year Silence on Son's Arrest

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.