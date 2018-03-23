Firefighter Dies in Fire on Set of Edward Norton Film

A New York City firefighter was killed on Thursday battling a fire in a building used as a set for Ed Norton's latest movie.

The New York City Fire Department identified the man as 37-year-old Michael R. Davidson, a 15-year department veteran and a married father of four.

"Firefighter Davidson, 37, was assigned to Engine Company 69 and bravely served the Department for 15 years. He was cited for bravery on four separate occasions," the group said in a statement on Facebook. "Firefighter Davidson was critically injured while fighting a 5-alarm fire in Manhattan. He was transported to Harlem Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Firefighter Davidson is survived by his wife, Eileen, and four children. He is the 1,150th member to make the Supreme Sacrifice while serving our city."

The fire broke out on Thursday night in the basement of a Harlem building that once contained the club St. Nick's Pub and engulfed the structure. For the past few weeks, it was being used as a set for filming the movie Motherless Brooklyn, which Norton directs, wrote and stars in. The crew was about to wrap up for the day when they noticed smoke and alerted the fire department and building residents.

Officials said two other firefighters suffered serious burns and three other civilians suffered minor injuries, NBC New York said.