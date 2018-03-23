The 100 Sneak Peek Declares No Bad Guys, No Good Guys, Only Survivors

Forget everything you used to think you knew about The 100—or almost everything.

Season five of The CW drama is just about a month away from finally returning, and pretty much everything is different except for one thing: everyone is still fighting desperately for survival.

The new promo above, exclusive to E! News, declares that there are no more bad guys, no more good guys, only survivors left to fight for this one little green patch of earth that remains after the death wave at the end of season four.

It's been six years since Clarke (Eliza Taylor) got left behind while some went into space and some went underground, but she claims she doesn't regret having stayed on the ground, because it introduced her to her new friend/adopted daughter, Madi (Lola Flanery).