EXCLUSIVE!

The 100 Sneak Peek Declares No Bad Guys, No Good Guys, Only Survivors

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Forget everything you used to think you knew about The 100—or almost everything. 

Season five of The CW drama is just about a month away from finally returning, and pretty much everything is different except for one thing: everyone is still fighting desperately for survival.

The new promo above, exclusive to E! News, declares that there are no more bad guys, no more good guys, only survivors left to fight for this one little green patch of earth that remains after the death wave at the end of season four. 

It's been six years since Clarke (Eliza Taylor) got left behind while some went into space and some went underground, but she claims she doesn't regret having stayed on the ground, because it introduced her to her new friend/adopted daughter, Madi (Lola Flanery).

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

As boss Jason Rothenberg told us back when the season four finale aired nearly a year ago, Clarke and Madi's relationship will play a huge part in season five. 

"Clarke will now have spent six years alone with this child who is her daughter, who she loves as much as a mother loves a daughter," he said. "What happens if her daughter's well-being in some way contradicts what Bellamy and/or Octavia need—which is a really ambiguous way of describing things—but where will Clarke fall if a choice that is right for her child is not the choice that's right for her people? So we'll see Clarke being forced to make the kinds of decisions unlike we've seen her have to make before." 

As she says in the trailer, what becomes of the Commander of Death when there's no one left to kill? Apparently, she becomes a mom. 

The 100, Season 5

The CW

It also appears that we're getting those flashbacks Rothenberg promised, explaining how Clarke met Madi and exactlly what happened to all the characters during those six "pretty f--king awesome years" that have passed. 

The promo also gives us a little glimpse at how Octavia's (Marie Avgeropoulos) doing (either very well or not very well at all depending on your perspective) and at Bellamy's (Bob Morley) determination to get back down to the ground to show off his very good new look (we assume). 

As usual, all of it is intense as hell and only makes this last month of waiting even harder! 

The 100 returns Tuesday, April 24 on the CW. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The 100 , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Alexa and Katie

Tiffani Thiessen on Her New Netflix Sitcom, Alexa and Katie, and Saved By the Bell Reunions

Southern Charm

Southern Charm's Shocking Split Revealed: Did J.D. Cheat on Elizabeth?!

The Good Fight

The Good Fight's Diane Lockhart and Elsbeth Tascioni Have a Heart-to-Heart That Will Make Your Day

Exclusive: Sneak Peek of "The Good Fight"

Drew Barrymore, Glamour Women of the Year Awards, 2017

Drew Barrymore's Kids "Love" Ever After, But One of Her Movies Shocked Them

Jimmy Fallon, Will Smith

Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon Remix 11 of Your Favorite Theme Songs—and It's Epic

ER Season 1, Cast

The Second Coming of ER: Why the Medical Drama's Arrival on Hulu Is the Surprise TV Success Story of 2018

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.