Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Secret Trip to Belfast

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sure are sneaky.
The couple popped up in Belfast Friday for an official—but unannounced—visit. According to reporters on the ground, Harry and Meghan's trip had been kept a secret for "security reasons." (Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Northern Ireland prior to their 2011 wedding, too.)
Harry and Meghan had every reason to be cautious. For several decades, the area suffered numerous bombings and shootings as the Irish Republican Army sought to end the British rule. In 1979, Prince Charles' uncle, Louis Mountbatten, was assassinated when an IRA bomb blew up on his boat; Louis' twin grandsons and Doreen, Lady Brabourne, were also killed in the blast.
But Harry and Meghan looked happy as ever as their flight touched down at 10 a.m. local time. They began their day at the Eikon Center to see a youth-led peace-building initiative, Amazing the Space. Always in vogue, the former Suits actress wore a Mackage coat, a Victoria Beckham sweater, a Greta Constantine skirt and Jimmy Choo heels. She held a Charlotte Elizabeth purse.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
"The 2,000 schoolchildren had no idea that the royal couple were joining them," a source tells E! News. "So, when they were announced, all the kids went crazy with cheering and clapping." Harry grinned and looked at Meghan as they walked to the front and took their seats. The couple them enjoyed a long video presentation featuring dancing, singing and several speeches.
Afterward, Harry and Meghan met 19-year-old Emma Horan, who had just performed. Their host, Rev. David Latimer, suggested to the couple that she could sing at their spring wedding.
Harry launched Amazing the Space when he visited Northern Ireland for the first time in September 2017. The program empowers young people "to become ambassadors for peace." During their visit, they gave out prizes and met six youngsters who organize the steering group.
"The previous generations have caused such problems, but with your help it can never happen again...You're trying to educate the older generation which is just amazing. Well done," Harry told the schoolchildren. "Clean the slates, guys. You got this!" According to the source, Meghan laughed at Harry's passionate outburst and joked, "No pressure..." Elsewhere in his address to students, Harry said, "Over the years religion has divided us, but we're all the same underneath. The most important thing is that the door is open and you just keep pushing at it. Ten or fifteen years ago, you would have been up against the tide—but you're going with it now. Keep it up!"
Ryan McCallion, 17, was among the youths who had welcomed the royal couple to the Eikon Center. "They were so humble and down to earth. I felt they'd be up on this pedestal but they brought us together and made us feel almost equal. They were really interested in what we were doing. Compared to what our parents have gone through, it's easier for the younger generation," Ryan said. "But we don't see religion or race or color as a barrier, but a welcome."
Niall Carson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Caoishe McLaughlin, 18, described the experience as "amazing."
"We were expecting it to be more formal," she said. "And when they came in it was just so relaxed. We were kind of surprised at that. It was like, 'Is this actually a royal we are meeting?'"
Rossa Smallman, 17, echoed that sentiment. "We were told all the proper etiquette we had to carry out before we met them. When we actually met them, they were very humble and down to earth," he revealed. "They were above that etiquette; they just seemed like normal people."
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
The couple's second stop was at Belfast's historic Crown Liquor Saloon. Harry and Meghan met bar staff and local comedians at the former gin palace, which the National Trust currently owns. Next on the itinerary: visiting the Titanic Belfast tourist attraction, which tells the story of the ship from its conception in the early 1900s, through its construction to its failed maiden voyage.
According to Kensington Palace, "The couple will be guided through the interactive galleries, which explore the sights, sounds, smells and stories of RMS Titanic, as well as the city and people who made her. During the visit, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will also hear about how the regeneration of the Titanic Quarter has provided Belfast with an exciting new urban space."