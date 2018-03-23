Gwyneth Paltrow Is Classic With a Twist and More Best Dressed Stars

Donato Sardella/Getty Images
Spring is here!
The seasons are changing, so naturally celebrities' wardrobes are, too. This week, we got a glimpse of what's to come as we get further into spring. New trends, bold hues, open-toe heels and fabulous dresses—all of the things you've missed during winter are finally back.
Case in point: Gwyneth Paltrow's brilliant ensemble, which will instantly transport you into her California dream. With the perfect backdrop, the star's rainbow-pleated dress is the colorful surprise we've been waiting for.
Stars like Victoria Justice, Mary J. Blige and Bella Hadid also joined in, celebrating the new season with beautiful ensembles.
Check out the best dressed stars of the week below!
Jourdan Dunn
It's all in the details! The model stuns in a multicolored dress and nude heels to celebrate the Atelier Swarovski 10th Anniversary Book Launch.
Victoria Justice
The style influencer is getting us excited for spring with a floral dress, statement earrings, sheer tights, structured bag and ankle boots.
Bella Hadid
The model pairs her ruffled gown to sleek hair to add contrasting textures to her style. It's epic.
Mary J. Blige
Between the blue python coat and leather, body con dress, the entertainer's style is both powerful and playful.
Gwyneth Paltrow
The Goop owner nails the sunset backdrop in an aquamarine dress.
Kristen Bell
This actress just took a style risk with big buttons, and it's working for her.
Daisy Ridley
The star is all suited up for the red carpet, and it's genius.
Adria Arjona
The actress proves that looser fits can be sultry silhouettes.