Gwyneth Paltrow Is Classic With a Twist and More Best Dressed Stars

Spring is here!

The seasons are changing, so naturally celebrities' wardrobes are, too. This week, we got a glimpse of what's to come as we get further into spring. New trends, bold hues, open-toe heels and fabulous dresses—all of the things you've missed during winter are finally back.

Case in point: Gwyneth Paltrow's brilliant ensemble, which will instantly transport you into her California dream. With the perfect backdrop, the star's rainbow-pleated dress is the colorful surprise we've been waiting for.

Stars like Victoria Justice, Mary J. Blige and Bella Hadid also joined in, celebrating the new season with beautiful ensembles.