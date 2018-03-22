Chrissy Teigen Reveals Daughter Luna's Hilarious Reaction to Her Pregnancy

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 5:00 PM
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are set to welcome their second child this year, so what does their daughter Luna think about having a baby brother?
During an exclusive interview with E! News, Teigen, who was just announced as the Creative Consultant for the Pampers Pure Collection, dished about Luna and how she's reacting to her mom's pregnancy.
"We take baths together every night and she says a lot of...she can say some hurtful things in the bathtub sometimes," Teigen laughed. "I think yesterday she pointed at me and she's like 'mamma yucky.' I'm like, 'I know, mamma feels kinda yucky.'"
"They're honest though these kids, they're honest," Teigen continued.
Now that Luna is going to become a big sister, the Lip Sync Battle co-host told us she's "a little worried" about how Luna will handle having to share.
"Just because I can see Luna...she doesn't exactly love to share until she's totally finished with something," Teigen said. "I do hear that the first born tends to be excited for the new edition for maybe a day or so, they don't really realize that they come back day after day after day. So when she starts realizing that he's gonna stick around...maybe things will change."
"But for the most part I mean, I grew up with my sister around and yeah, it just becomes second nature," Teigen continued.
Take a look at the videos above to see what else Teigen shared about her pregnancy, family and more!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!