Spring Swimsuit Trends Kourtney Kardashian and More Are Wearing

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 4:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's sunny somewhere.

Before you know it, it'll be swimsuit season. Even if you don't live in warmer climates, spring break is around the corner. So, if you're jaunting somewhere tropical like Hollywood A-listers, you better make sure your swim arsenal is equipped and ready.

Luckily, the stars flock to the islands all year round, so we already know what's currently trending when it comes to water-bound wear. According to It girls like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Shay Mitchell, itty-bitty bikinis in bold colors, like yellow and orange, are must-haves this season.

For those who like a little more coverage, Ashley Graham and Demi Lovato know how flattering playing with prints and patterns on a one-piece can be.

Need more inspiration? Click on to see what the stars like to soak up the sun in and similar suits—at low and high price points—you should scoop up now.

Photos

Celebrity Swimsuit Trends to Try in Spring 2018

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

RELATED ARTICLE: Kendall Jenner Proves You Can Wear Sheer Socks Everywhere

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Bella Hadid , Hailey Baldwin , Kourtney Kardashian , Gabrielle Union , Ashley Graham , Shay Mitchell , Selena Gomez , Style Collective , Life/Style , Fashion , Top Stories , Shopping
Latest News
Sex and the City, Cynthia Nixon

Style Proof Cynthia Nixon Was Always Poised to Be a Politician

ESC: Dare to Wear, Blake Lively

Blake Lively Is the Ultimate Mom in This 2000s Trend

ESC: Meghan Markle, Waves

Meghan Markle's Signature Waves Are Easier to Do Than You Think

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Sheer Socks

Kendall Jenner Proves You Can Wear Sheer Socks Everywhere

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Pastels

Gigi Hadid Is Wearing These 5 Denim Trends Right Now—Shop her Style!

ESC: Mindy Kaling, Mixed Prints

Mindy Kaling, Gigi Hadid and More Master Mixing Prints for Spring

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Explains the Glass Skin Trend in 5 Steps

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.