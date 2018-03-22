Spring Swimsuit Trends Kourtney Kardashian and More Are Wearing

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 4:14 PM
It's sunny somewhere.
Before you know it, it'll be swimsuit season. Even if you don't live in warmer climates, spring break is around the corner. So, if you're jaunting somewhere tropical like Hollywood A-listers, you better make sure your swim arsenal is equipped and ready.
Luckily, the stars flock to the islands all year round, so we already know what's currently trending when it comes to water-bound wear. According to It girls like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Shay Mitchell, itty-bitty bikinis in bold colors, like yellow and orange, are must-haves this season.
For those who like a little more coverage, Ashley Graham and Demi Lovato know how flattering playing with prints and patterns on a one-piece can be.
Need more inspiration? Click on to see what the stars like to soak up the sun in and similar suits—at low and high price points—you should scoop up now.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
