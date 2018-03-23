Southern Charm's Shocking Split Revealed: Did J.D. Cheat on Elizabeth?!

Peter Pan syndrome still seems to be the accessory of choice for the men of Charleston.

Southern Charm returns for its fifth season on Thursday, April 5, and E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo hit's return, a shocking split is revealed and will cause longtime viewers' jaws to drop.

J.D. Madison and Elizabeth Madison, Thomas Ravenel's close friends who have made appearances on the Bravo hit since it premiered, are no longer together...and the Southern Charm women are definitely picking sides in this break-up.

A dinner party quickly takes an extremely dramatic and uncomfortable (but highly entertaining) turn in the exclusive video above when Naomie Olindo calls J.D. out for not being a "better husband" to Elizabeth.