EXCLUSIVE!

Southern Charm's Shocking Split Revealed: Did J.D. Cheat on Elizabeth?!

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Peter Pan syndrome still seems to be the accessory of choice for the men of Charleston.

Southern Charm returns for its fifth season on Thursday, April 5, and E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo hit's return, a shocking split is revealed and will cause longtime viewers' jaws to drop. 

J.D. Madison and Elizabeth Madison, Thomas Ravenel's close friends who have made appearances on the Bravo hit since it premiered, are no longer together...and the Southern Charm women are definitely picking sides in this break-up. 

A dinner party quickly takes an extremely dramatic and uncomfortable (but highly entertaining) turn in the exclusive video above when Naomie Olindo calls J.D. out for not being a "better husband" to Elizabeth. 

Photos

Real Housewives Casting Shakeups: Who's In and Out!

"I literally go to your house almost every day and pick your wife up out of bed," Naomie says to J.D. "So don't pretend you are some great husband, some great familyman, because it's a f--king bulls--t lie." 

Um, we think we speak on behalf of every Southern Charm viewers when we ask how the hell is Naomi not a main cast member?! She proves this point even further when she accuses J.D. of going "out every night, f--king twenty year-olds." 

Oh yes, she went there. And she bought property. 

Southern Charm Season 5

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

And when J.D. tries to deny it, Naomie, who is no longer dating Craig Conover, says she has the receipts. Still, he says he never "hooked up" with them...prompting Chelsea Meissnerthe show's newest series regular, to throw another accusation at J.D.

Times seem to be pretty tough for J.D. right now. Along with being the most-hated man currently on the show, he was evicted from Gentry Bar & Room in September 2017 for "failure to pay rent," per The Post & The Courier

Who knew season five would be the season where J.D. is accused of being womanizer, while Thomas is in a committed relationship. Are pigs flying in Charleston, y'all?

Southern Charm returns Thursday, April 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Southern Charm , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives , Entertainment
Latest News
The Good Fight

The Good Fight's Diane Lockhart and Elsbeth Tascioni Have a Heart-to-Heart That Will Make Your Day

Exclusive: Sneak Peek of "The Good Fight"

Drew Barrymore, Glamour Women of the Year Awards, 2017

Drew Barrymore's Kids "Love" Ever After, But One of Her Movies Shocked Them

Jimmy Fallon, Will Smith

Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon Remix 11 of Your Favorite Theme Songs—and It's Epic

ER Season 1, Cast

The Second Coming of ER: Why the Medical Drama's Arrival on Hulu Is the Surprise TV Success Story of 2018

Jaina Lee Ortiz, Station 19

Station 19 Is Finally Here: Will You Make the Grey's Anatomy Spinoff a Permanent Part of Your TGIT Routine?

Big Bang Theory Cast

How Much Longer Will The Big Bang Theory Last?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.