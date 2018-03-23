Southern Charm's Shocking Split Revealed: Did J.D. Cheat on Elizabeth?!

Peter Pan syndrome still seems to be the accessory of choice for the men of Charleston.
Southern Charm returns for its fifth season on Thursday, April 5, and E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo hit's return, a shocking split is revealed and will cause longtime viewers' jaws to drop.
J.D. Madison and Elizabeth Madison, Thomas Ravenel's close friends who have made appearances on the Bravo hit since it premiered, are no longer together...and the Southern Charm women are definitely picking sides in this break-up.
A dinner party quickly takes an extremely dramatic and uncomfortable (but highly entertaining) turn in the exclusive video above when Naomie Olindo calls J.D. out for not being a "better husband" to Elizabeth.
"I literally go to your house almost every day and pick your wife up out of bed," Naomie says to J.D. "So don't pretend you are some great husband, some great familyman, because it's a f--king bulls--t lie."
Um, we think we speak on behalf of every Southern Charm viewers when we ask how the hell is Naomi not a main cast member?! She proves this point even further when she accuses J.D. of going "out every night, f--king twenty year-olds."
Oh yes, she went there. And she bought property.
And when J.D. tries to deny it, Naomie, who is no longer dating Craig Conover, says she has the receipts. Still, he says he never "hooked up" with them...prompting Chelsea Meissner, the show's newest series regular, to throw another accusation at J.D.
Times seem to be pretty tough for J.D. right now. Along with being the most-hated man currently on the show, he was evicted from Gentry Bar & Room in September 2017 for "failure to pay rent," per The Post & The Courier.
Who knew season five would be the season where J.D. is accused of being womanizer, while Thomas is in a committed relationship. Are pigs flying in Charleston, y'all?
Southern Charm returns Thursday, April 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
