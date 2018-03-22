Anton Yelchin's Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 2:20 PM

Anton Yelchin

Katy Winn

Anton Yelchin's family is getting a bit of closure more than a year and a half after the actor's sudden death. 

According to the Detroit Free Press, who obtained confirmation through the AP, the Star Trek star's parents, Viktor and Irina Yelchin, have settled their wrongful death lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles—the automaker of the Jeep Grand Cherokee that accidentally killed Yelchin in June 2016. The settlement's stipulations are confidential. 

Fiat Chrysler said in a statement to the AP that it's pleased an amicable resolution has been reached, and continues to extend it sympathy to the Yelchins.

The lawsuit was filed in August 2016 and sought damages from Fiat Chrysler and ZF North America. It cited the Jeep's "defective" gearshift as what caused the vehicle to roll down the 27-year-old's driveway and crush him against the brick mailbox and gate outside his home. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Yelchin's untimely passing also prompted a $5 million class-action lawsuit from owners whose Jeeps were included in the 1.1 million vehicle recall linked to the faulty gearshift. The lawsuit claimed more than 300 deaths, including Yelchin's, were caused by the "vehicle's gearshift design."

The Chrysler dealership that sold Yelchin the Jeep denied liability, claiming in October 2016 court documents that his "misuse, misapplication or damage" to the car caused the accident. 

A statue was erected in Yelchin's honor last October at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Co-stars and colleagues including Zoe Saldana,Jennifer Lawrence,J.J. AbramsSimon PeggDemi MooreRumer Willis and more gathered to memorialize the star. 

The Anton Yelchin Foundation was launched by his family in 2017, and seeks to help young artists facing career challenges because of disease or disability. 

TMZ was first to report the news. 

E! News has reached out to Fiat Chrysler for confirmation. 

