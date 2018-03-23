"No Way!" Erika Jayne Cries After Getting Comforting Messages From Her Late Grandparents on Hollywood Medium

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 7:00 AM

Cue the waterworks 'cause this reading is a tear jerker!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jaynegets a comforting message from her late grandparents that instantly sends her into tears in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"This woman and this man both come through really strongly. And it's funny because I'm almost calling her mom, but she's not biologically your mother," Tyler Henry reveals.

The pair, who Tyler says came through with a parental-like protection, helped raise Erika.

"So my grandparents, they helped raise me. They were kind of my parents. My mother was very young when she had me and she was a single mom. So my grandparents stepped in, really helped her. And we lived with them, several times throughout my upbringing," Erika explains.

Watch

David & Rosanna Arquette Face the Truth on Hollywood Medium

Erika Jayne, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry 304

E!

When the reality star's grandfather came through with a special memory about fishing with his granddaughter, Erika was genuinely shocked.

"I'm seeing a man and he's showing me the very stereotypical, we got the tackle box and the fishing..." Tyler says. "Get out of here! No way!" a surprised Erika yells.

"He's putting such a big smiley face around this as like a sentimental memory," Tyler adds. "Yes, yes, we used to fish together," Erika confirms.

Watch the emotional moment in the clip above.

Watch some of your favorite episodes of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry on E! in the UK

