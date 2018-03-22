How Much Longer Will The Big Bang Theory Last?

After 11 seasons, The Big Bang Theory still shows no signs of slowing down, and neither does its cast—most of whom have been with the show since its pilot.

As of now, the show has been renewed through 12 seasons, meaning we'll definitely have new episodes through 2019. But what happens after that is still a mystery for both the public and the stars.

"It's impossible at this point to envision life without this show, which is a wonderful thing on so many levels," Jim Parsons told E! News before the show's PaleyFest panel. "The other wonderful thing that turns into kind of a weird thing is the whole 'time flies when you're having fun.' The idea that when this current contract is up, 12 years will have gone by is jarring when you really put your mind to it. I don't know why I bring that up other than to say it's so hard to envision one day after another even now. And so could the show go on? If the writers are willing and interested in writing it, yeah, absolutely."