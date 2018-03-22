Watch Elsa Pataky's 10-Meter Jump Into a Pool for Secret New Project

by Diana Marti | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 12:44 PM
We think it's safe to say that, Elsa Pataky is not afraid of heights. The Fate of the Furious star took to Instagram to give her fans a sneak peek of something that she's been working on lately.
"Training for an amazing project coming soon! 10-meter jump #workingmama #secrets," the star writes along with a video of herself jumping into a pool, feet first while sporting a black one-piece bathing suit.
Recently, the Spanish actress opened up to Elle Australia about her marriage and life with the Thor star, Chris Hemsworth.
During an interview in the rolling hills of Byron Bay, the star got candid about how having children and a family changed her.
"It's interesting how you can be a successful woman who has been working her whole life, and then you have kids, and suddenly your career isn't as important, and you don't appreciate it as much, and you just think, 'What am I doing? I have been fighting all my life for this, and now I don't know if I really want it?'
The pair has been married for seven years and met in early 2010. They went on to get hitched over the Christmas holidays that same year.
"I think any time you start a family without knowing each other that much, it can be complicated... He was very young to be starting a family, and at the same time he was juggling that with his career and it was sometimes difficult, there was so much going on," she recalled. "But he was always trying to be the best dad and has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him and [going through that] is how we've become so strong together."
The couple and their three children recently went on the most epic Australian vacation, and the proof is in their amazing photos!
