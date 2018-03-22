Here's Exactly What Angelina Jolie Buys at Whole Foods

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 12:32 PM

Angelina Jolie

Ever wonder what Angelina Jolie eats and feeds her family?

You're in luck. The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress gave some clues about what she stocks in her fridge and pantry when she was photographed this week shopping at a branch of high-end supermarket Whole Foods in the Los Angeles area with two of her and ex Brad Pitt's six kids, daughter Zahara, 13, and son Knox, 9.

No surprise here: The Jolie-Pitt family appears to maintain a healthy diet. Spotted inside their cart: two boxes of two different kinds of oatmeal—plain 365 (store brand) Organic Oatmeal and maple brown sugar-flavored Nature's Path, plus a package of Brussels sprouts and a container of 365 applesauce.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Through the Years

Jolie showcased a stylish, femme-fatale look while shopping.

She wore a full-length black trench coat, black pants, black stiletto boots and a pair of Fendi sunglasses.

