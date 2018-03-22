EXCLUSIVE!

Watch the Moment Kenya Moore's Husband Marc Daly Makes His First Real Housewives of Atlanta Appearance

by Billy Nilles | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 12:30 PM

He's been quite the topic of conversation this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but we've yet to meet (or even see) Kenya Moore's new husband, Marc Daly on the show. Until now.

In this sneak peek of the Sunday, March 25 episode of the Bravo reality hit, exclusive to E! News, we get a glimpse of Kenya's big night—the viewing event for her domestic violence PSA that she and her cast mates filmed earlier this season. And as usual, bone collector Sheree Whitfield wants to know if she and the rest of the crew are finally going to meet Kenya's much-discussed hubby on his wife's big night.

"Oh Lord," Kenya responds. "He's working and he was just like, 'I can't, but I send you my love.'"

"Aw," Sheree says. "I'm like, 'This is a major night for her. This is the night we're gonna meet him!'"

As Kenya explains it, Mr. Daly can't even get on a plane by himself. "I need to book his ticket, I need to pick out his clothes," she tells the ladies, who appear stunned. 

"Girl, that man has been flying without you his whole life," Porsha Williams tells her frenemy.

"He has, but guess what? He is married now, so guess who he likes to take care of him?" Kenya says.

As the ladies continue trickling in, Kenya takes the stage to intro the promo when a certain someone makes a surprise appearance at the venue. Looks like he can fly all by himself after all!

Check out the clip above to see the moment go down and get your first glimpse of Marc on RHOA. And to see how the ladies react to finally getting to meet him, be sure to tune in on Sunday!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

