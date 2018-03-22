Jennifer Garner Embraces Her Inner Band Geek for Reese Witherspoon's Birthday

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 12:27 PM
Jennifer Garner may not be one to toot her own horn, but she just sent Reese Witherspoon the best birthday message ever.
In honor of Witherspoon's 42nd birthday, the 45-year-old actress dressed up in a marching band uniform and played "Happy Birthday" on the saxophone. The Love, Simon star shared the video of her performance on Instagram Thursday.
"Hey, @reesewitherspoon! I don't know why you're on my mind today…." Garner wrote captioned the video along with a series of heart, birthday and saxophone emojis. "#happybirthdayfriend."
Once she finished her routine, Garner marched off in true bandleader fashion. Witherspoon was clearly a fan of the 13 Going on 30 star's performance.
"#1 best birthday message," she wrote.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Garner knew how to blow the sax. In a 2002 interview with Rolling Stone, Garner revealed she played the saxophone in her high school marching band. So, she's had a bit of practice.
She's also expressed her affinity for marching bands before. In 2017, Garner shared a video of her watching a marching band performance at a Texas A&M football game and captured it "Once a band geek, always a band geek."
Once a band geek, always a band geek. Thank you @tamu for the best family weekend. #mydadsanaggie #gigem
A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on
While Garner's video will be tough to beat, it isn't the only celebrity birthday message Witherspoon has received. She also received shoutouts from her Wrinkle in Time co-star Mindy Kaling and her Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman.
Happy birthday kween @reesewitherspoon! You make life so fun! ??
A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on
Happy birthday, Reese!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!