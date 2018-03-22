Jennifer Garner Embraces Her Inner Band Geek for Reese Witherspoon's Birthday

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 12:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jennifer Garner may not be one to toot her own horn, but she just sent Reese Witherspoon the best birthday message ever.

In honor of Witherspoon's 42nd birthday, the 45-year-old actress dressed up in a marching band uniform and played "Happy Birthday" on the saxophone. The Love, Simon star shared the video of her performance on Instagram Thursday.        

"Hey, @reesewitherspoon! I don't know why you're on my mind today…." Garner wrote captioned the video along with a series of heart, birthday and saxophone emojis. "#happybirthdayfriend."

Once she finished her routine, Garner marched off in true bandleader fashion. Witherspoon was clearly a fan of the 13 Going on 30 star's performance. 

"#1 best birthday message," she wrote.

Jennifer Garner Still Doesn't Know Why She Made That Face at the Oscars

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Garner knew how to blow the sax. In a 2002 interview with Rolling Stone, Garner revealed she played the saxophone in her high school marching band. So, she's had a bit of practice.

She's also expressed her affinity for marching bands before. In 2017, Garner shared a video of her watching a marching band performance at a Texas A&M football game and captured it "Once a band geek, always a band geek."

While Garner's video will be tough to beat, it isn't the only celebrity birthday message Witherspoon has received. She also received shoutouts from her Wrinkle in Time co-star Mindy Kaling and her Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman.

Happy birthday, Reese!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , Reese Witherspoon , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Erica Rose, Pregnant

The Bachelor's Erica Rose Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Sex and the City, Cynthia Nixon

Style Proof Cynthia Nixon Was Always Poised to Be a Politician

Taco Bell chips, Wild Foods

Want a Taste? Taco Bell, Starbucks, Pillsbury and More Reveal Wild New Products

Anton Yelchin

Anton Yelchin's Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

5 Bombshell Claims About Prince Charles in Rebel Prince

Kevin Federline, Britney Spears

All the Craziness From Britney Spears' 2-Year Marriage to Kevin Federline That You Forgot About

Cate Blanchett, Woody Allen

Cate Blanchett Talks Woody Allen Allegations and Says Social Media is “Not the Judge and Jury”

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.