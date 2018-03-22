Jennifer Garner Embraces Her Inner Band Geek for Reese Witherspoon's Birthday

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 12:27 PM

Jennifer Garner may not be one to toot her own horn, but she just sent Reese Witherspoon the best birthday message ever.

In honor of Witherspoon's 42nd birthday, the 45-year-old actress dressed up in a marching band uniform and played "Happy Birthday" on the saxophone. The Love, Simon star shared the video of her performance on Instagram Thursday.        

"Hey, @reesewitherspoon! I don't know why you're on my mind today…." Garner wrote captioned the video along with a series of heart, birthday and saxophone emojis. "#happybirthdayfriend."

Once she finished her routine, Garner marched off in true bandleader fashion. Witherspoon was clearly a fan of the 13 Going on 30 star's performance. 

"#1 best birthday message," she wrote.

Jennifer Garner Still Doesn't Know Why She Made That Face at the Oscars

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Garner knew how to blow the sax. In a 2002 interview with Rolling Stone, Garner revealed she played the saxophone in her high school marching band. So, she's had a bit of practice.

She's also expressed her affinity for marching bands before. In 2017, Garner shared a video of her watching a marching band performance at a Texas A&M football game and captured it "Once a band geek, always a band geek."

While Garner's video will be tough to beat, it isn't the only celebrity birthday message Witherspoon has received. She also received shoutouts from her Wrinkle in Time co-star Mindy Kaling and her Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman.

Happy birthday, Reese!

