Jennifer Garner Embraces Her Inner Band Geek for Reese Witherspoon's Birthday

Jennifer Garner may not be one to toot her own horn, but she just sent Reese Witherspoon the best birthday message ever.

In honor of Witherspoon's 42nd birthday, the 45-year-old actress dressed up in a marching band uniform and played "Happy Birthday" on the saxophone. The Love, Simon star shared the video of her performance on Instagram Thursday.

"Hey, @reesewitherspoon! I don't know why you're on my mind today…." Garner wrote captioned the video along with a series of heart, birthday and saxophone emojis. "#happybirthdayfriend."

Once she finished her routine, Garner marched off in true bandleader fashion. Witherspoon was clearly a fan of the 13 Going on 30 star's performance.

"#1 best birthday message," she wrote.