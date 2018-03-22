John Stamos Recalls Full House Baby Bump and Can't Wait for Fatherhood

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 11:29 AM
John Stamos is almost "due"!
The 54-year-old star posted on his Instagram page a Full House episode screenshot of his character Uncle Jesse wearing a T-shirt bearing the words "Bun in the Oven" over a fake baby bump, taken from an episode in which he he makes a bet with onscreen pregnant wife Becky. In real life, Stamos' wife Caitlin McHugh is pregnant with their first child.
"This is the longest 9 months of my life! #cantwait 4 #fatherhood," Stamos wrote on Instagram.
In December, Stamos revealed that his partner, a model, is pregnant with their first child. Stamos and McHugh got married in February.
The two got engaged at Disneyland two months before their pregnancy announcement.
