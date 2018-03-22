John Stamos Recalls Full House Baby Bump and Can't Wait for Fatherhood

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 11:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

John Stamos is almost "due"!

The 54-year-old star posted on his Instagram page a Full House episode screenshot of his character Uncle Jesse wearing a T-shirt bearing the words "Bun in the Oven" over a fake baby bump, taken from an episode in which he he makes a bet with onscreen pregnant wife Becky. In real life, Stamos' wife Caitlin McHugh is pregnant with their first child.

"This is the longest 9 months of my life! #cantwait 4 #fatherhood," Stamos wrote on Instagram.

In December, Stamos revealed that his partner, a model, is pregnant with their first child. Stamos and McHugh got married in February.

John Stamos, Full House, Baby Bump, GIF

Warner Home Video

Photos

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh: Romance Rewind

The two got engaged at Disneyland two months before their pregnancy announcement.

In February, Stamos and McHugh vacationed at Walt Disney World in Florida for their honeymoon.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Stamos , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Angelina Jolie

Here's Exactly What Angelina Jolie Buys at Whole Foods

Kenya Moore, Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10

Watch the Moment Kenya Moore's Husband Marc Daly Makes His First Real Housewives of Atlanta Appearance

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner Embraces Her Inner Band Geek for Reese Witherspoon's Birthday

Alpha Male Madness, Elite 8

Alpha Male Madness 2018: Vote in the Elite 8

Kelly Dodd

Real Housewives' Kelly Dodd Finalizes Divorce From Michael Dodd

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Hot Mama! Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Strips Down to Lingerie for Sexy Bedroom Maternity Shoot With Tristan Thompson

ESC: Dare to Wear, Blake Lively

Blake Lively Is the Ultimate Mom in This 2000s Trend

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.