Pink's Daughter Willow Films Her First Makeup Tutorial

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 10:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Pink's little girl is a rock star in training and works hard to look that part!

The 39-year-old singer recently posted on her Instagram page a time-lapse video of her and husband Carey Hart's 6-year-old daughter Willow Hart giving herself a wild and colorful makeover.

"My little girl and her first makeup tutorial #backstage #rockstarintraining #likemamalikedaughter," Pink wrote.

The singer is currently on her Beautiful Trauma world tour and performed twice in Toronto earlier this week. She is scheduled to perform next in Montreal on Friday before returning to the United States for more concerts. Pink's tour runs through September.

Photos

Pink's Greatest Live Performances

Pink, Willow Sage Hart, 2018 Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Pink and Carey are also parents to 1-year-old son Jameson Hart.

Pink has occasionally brought Willow with her to celebrity events, such as the 2018 Grammys.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pink , Celeb Kids , Makeup , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kenya Moore, Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10

Watch the Moment Kenya Moore's Husband Marc Daly Makes His First Real Housewives of Atlanta Appearance

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner Embraces Her Inner Band Geek for Reese Witherspoon's Birthday

Alpha Male Madness, Elite 8

Alpha Male Madness 2018: Vote in the Elite 8

Kelly Dodd

Real Housewives' Kelly Dodd Finalizes Divorce From Michael Dodd

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Hot Mama! Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Strips Down to Lingerie for Sexy Bedroom Maternity Shoot With Tristan Thompson

ESC: Dare to Wear, Blake Lively

Blake Lively Is the Ultimate Mom in This 2000s Trend

John Stamos, Full House, Baby Bump

John Stamos Recalls Full House Baby Bump and Can't Wait for Fatherhood

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.