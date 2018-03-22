Gwyneth Paltrow Breaks Down Exactly What She Eats in a Day

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 9:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gwyneth Paltrow Cooking

Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images

Ever wonder what Gwyneth Paltrow eats in a day? The 45-year-old actress broke down her daily meal regimen on the Mar. 22 episode of The Goop Podcast.

Breakfast: Paltrow likes to start each day with a smoothie. In fact, she shared her recipe for GP's Morning Smoothie on Goop's website in 2016. The breakfast treat includes almond milk, coconut oil, vanilla mushroom protein powder and Moon Juice dust. Check out Goop's video to get the full recipe or visit the website.

Lunch: For her afternoon meal, Paltrow likes to have a "pretty healthy lunch" that includes a protein and a salad. The Good leader has shared recipes for tasty lunch bowls on her brand's website. Some of these bowls—like her tuna tomato bowl or her black bean, corn and avocado bowl—have brown rice and quinoa as the base while others—like the Asian chicken salad bowl or the miso sweet potato and broccoli bowl—use greens as the base. Click here for the recipes.

She's also shared ideas for vegan lunches, including her veggie BLT and her un-Ceasar salad with rosemary croutons.

Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow Talk Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo in New Podcast

Dinner: By the end of the day, Paltrow is ready to bend a few rules. The Shakespeare in Love star said she'll often have "whatever I want." However, she said she tries to avoid foods that are highly processed or contain high fructose corn syrup. A few "quick, homemade" dinner recipes on Goop's website include, the quick roast chicken and potatoes and a farmer's market salad.

Paltrow also said she's "basically never cleansing."

"Only if I'm guinea pigging something for the website, or I try to do one good cleanse a year," she said during an Ask-Me-Anything part of the podcast.

Listen to the full podcast here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwyneth Paltrow , Food , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jenny Slate, Chris Evans

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Break Up—Again

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck back tattoo

Here's What Matt Damon Thinks About Ben Affleck's Back Tattoo

Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis

Cynthia Nixon Gets Support From Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis After NY Governor Bid

Santa Clarita Diet, Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Loves Santa Clarita Diet's Blood and Guts (And What They're Made Of!)

Station 19

Why Station 19 Creator Stacy McKee Isn’t Feeling the Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff Pressure

Blue Ivy, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Tyler Perry Refused to Be Outbid by Blue Ivy Carter at an Auction

ESC: Meghan Markle, Waves

Meghan Markle's Signature Waves Are Easier to Do Than You Think

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.