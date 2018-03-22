Tyler Perry Refused to Be Outbid by Blue Ivy Carter at an Auction

Tyler Perry says he "could not be outdone by a 6-year-old" when he outbid Blue Ivy Carter for a piece of art.

This past weekend, Beyoncé and Jay-Z brought their daughter to her grandmother Tina Knowles' 2018 Wearable Art Gala and the child stole the show by bidding on a couple of art pieces at an auction. She lost an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier to Perry. She had bid up to $19,000, after which Jay-Z appeared to try and stop her from going higher, and Perry won the piece for $20,000.

"Somebody else was bidding against me. I didn't know who it was," Perry said on NBC's Today show on Thursday. "I look over and it's her. She's taking the paddle out of Jay's hand and Beyoncé's hand and she's bidding. I'm like, this kid's not outbidding me today. You gonna learn today, little girl, I'm getting this painting. But Jay-Z actually pretended to pull it out of her hand and stop her bidding. But it was for charity so it was for a great cause."

"I got the painting," he said. "I could not be outdone by a 6-year-old."

Photos

All of Blue Ivy Carter's Grammy Appearances Through the Years

Tyler Perry, Blue Ivy Carter

Randy Holmes via Getty Images, (Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images)

Blue Ivy did win another art piece at the action, for a bid of $10,000.

Beyoncé herself also made a winning bid of $17,000 on a set of Lorraine Schwartz panther earrings.

