Why Station 19 Creator Stacy McKee Isn’t Feeling the Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff Pressure

While her new show was still a couple of months away from premiering when we sat down with her, Stacy McKee seemed incredibly chill for a woman with a show a couple of months away from premiering.

McKee has been a writer/producer on Grey's Anatomy for its entire 14 season run, and now she's in charge of its highly anticipated spinoff, Station 19—the first Grey's spinoff since the beloved Private Practice ended in 2011. To most, that would seem like a high-pressure situation. To McKee, it's no big thing.

"I really haven't felt any pressure about it whatsoever," she tells E! News to our admitted astonishment. "To me, I just walked into this as what an amazing opportunity, what a cool thing to get to do."

McKee says she approached this spinoff the same way Shonda Rhimes herself created Grey's Anatomy back in the day.