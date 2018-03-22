Meghan Markle's Signature Waves Are Easier to Do Than You Think

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 8:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Royalty looks good on Meghan Markle.

Since she traded in her role on the small screen for the global stage, Prince Harry's fiancé has been glowing. Whether it's her love for the prince, her bouncing brunette waves or her most recent Buccal Massage, we can't say. But, let's be honest: It's probably all three.

While you may not have a prince or a celebrity facialist on hand, you can recreate the Suits actress' signature hair from the comfort of your home. According to celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist Lydia Sellers, you just need a few products (she uses Kevin Murphy) and a curling iron.

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Blake Lively, Meghan Markle and More!

ESC: Meghan Markle, Waves

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The beauty pro is the woman behind the bride-to-be's effortless glow, creating the hair and makeup looks that you'll see on the cover of Good Housekeeping and Elle France

"She's good with the natural look and keeping a dewy and fresh glow," Lydia told E! News.

We wanted to know exactly what it takes to pull off the star's natural, glossy brunette waves, so we headed to Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills to meet the hairstylist responsible. 

Ready for royal waves? Watch a breakdown of Meghan's signature hairstyle in the video above! 

Model's clothing: Chris Gramer

Model's necklace: Gabriel & Co.

RELATED ARTICLE: Emmy-Winning Hairstylist Shares a $4 Must-Have Product for All Hair Types

RELATED ARTICLE: Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Explains the Glass Skin Trend in 5 Steps

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Style Collective , Hair , Beauty , Life/Style , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Kendall Jenner, Sheer Socks

Kendall Jenner Proves You Can Wear Sheer Socks Everywhere

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Pastels

Gigi Hadid Is Wearing These 5 Denim Trends Right Now—Shop her Style!

ESC: Mindy Kaling, Mixed Prints

Mindy Kaling, Gigi Hadid and More Master Mixing Prints for Spring

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Explains the Glass Skin Trend in 5 Steps

ESC: Reese Witherspoon

Channel Reese Witherspoon's Spring Vibes With Dresses Under $100

ESC: H & M Spring Campaign, Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen and Winona Ryder Are Set to Tango in H&M Video

ESC: Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane

Emmy-Winning Hairstylist Shares a $4 Must-Have Product for All Hair Types

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.