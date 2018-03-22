Bozo the Clown Star Frank Avruch Dies at 89

Frank Avruch, known for his role of Bozo the Clown, has died. He was 89 years old.

According to The Associate Press (via USA Today), the TV star's family confirmed his death to WCVB-TV on Thursday and revealed Avruch died of heart disease in his Boston home on Tuesday.

"While it's hard to say goodbye, we celebrate the legacy of joy and laughter he brought to millions of children around the world as Bozo the Clown on TV and as a UNICEF Ambassador and later as host of Channel 5's Great Entertainment and Boston's Man About Town," Avruch's family told the station, according to the Associated Press via USA Today. "Our dad loved the children of all ages who remembered being on his show and was always grateful for their kind words. We will miss him greatly."