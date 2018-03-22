Kate Middleton Keeps It Cute and Casual for Last Engagement Before Maternity Leave

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 7:06 AM

Kate Middleton

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is squeezing in one more royal engagement before the arrival of baby no. 3.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended her last official engagement before taking maternity leave on Thursday.

Kate kept it cute and casual by wearing a cream colored coat by Goat over a Hobbs floral top and black jeans. She accessorized her look with a pair of black heels.

The soon-to-be mother of three had a packed itinerary for her final engagement. Joined by her husband Prince William, Kate started the day by stopping by the Copper Box Arena in London for a Team SportsAid event. Kate is a patron of the organization and has frequently shown her affinity for sports—doing everything from hockey, rock climbing and sailing.

"Some of you may know that I love sport," Kate said at SportsAid's 40th Anniversary dinner back in 2016. "I love cheering on teams and athletes that I am passionate about.  I love the physical challenge sport presents and the mental strength it gives us all.  And I love the way it so often brings people together to work as part of a team."

Kate Middleton, Prince William

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

Even Prince William got in on the fun and played wheelchair basketball with athletes hoping to compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

However, this wasn't the only form of competition the royals enjoyed. They also took part in a Commonwealth quiz alongside athletes, coaches and supporters.

Afterwards, William and Kate headed to St. Luke's Community Center, where their Royal Highnesses put their culinary skills to the test and helped prepare this year's Commonwealth Big Lunch. The Big Lunch is a project that encourages people to enjoy a meal with their fellow citizens once a year. The royals were all smiles as they mixed and mingled with attendees over the meal.

Kate is expected to give birth to the third child in April

It will certainly be a busy Spring for the royal family. On May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

