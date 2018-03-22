Rod Stewart on Elton John's Retirement: "It Stinks of Selling Tickets"

Two months ago, Elton John announced his farewell tour—a 300-night event spanning three years, set to begin this fall. In just a few weeks, he'll release two cover albums and perform in a pre-taped CBS special with some of the biggest names in music, including Miley Cyrus and Keith Urban. So, when John's longtime friend Rod Stewart stopped by Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last night, the "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" rocker wanted to tease him a little.

The conversation began when a viewer called in to get his thoughts on John's retreat. "I did email her and said, 'What, again dear?'" Stewart responded. "And I didn't hear anything back!"

Unlike John, the 73-year-old rocker said, "I've never spoken about retirement, and if I do retire, I won't make an announcement. I'll just fade away." Stewart added that planning a farewell tour "stinks of selling tickets." Fellow guest Cyndi Lauper, who is touring with Stewart this summer, joked a fake retirement publicity stunt is "not a bad idea," saying, "We could say, 'For the last time, we are retiring.' And then one more time. 'Well...maybe the second to last time.'"