EXCLUSIVE!

Rita Ora and Leona Lewis Perform at Star-Studded March for Our Lives Rally in L.A.

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rita Ora, 2018 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka

Hollywood is marching for a safer tomorrow. 

E! News can exclusively reveal that Rita Ora and Leona Lewis have signed on to perform at "March For Our Lives Los Angeles," a rally organized after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Fla. last month. 

"I am honored to be joining March For Our Lives Los Angeles on Saturday, and I stand in solidarity with the movement that stands for hope and empowerment," Ora said. "It is truly inspiring witnessing students from across America coming together to insist that adults and lawmakers listen and respond to their concerns." 

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 24 in downtown L.A., and will also feature performances from Charlie Puth, as well as remarks from previously announced celeb speakers Amy SchumerOlivia WildeConnie BrittonYara Shahidi and Skai Jackson. Other speakers and performers include Jacob Sartorius, the Denver Choir and Empire's Ta'Rhonda Jones.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will also be there. In addition, Trevor Hall will provide a video of the song "Angel Rays" in honor of the 17 victims.

"I am in awe of the power of what the students across this country have been able to do to bring attention and create change with the March For Our Lives movement," Lewis said. "It is my honor to join them on stage on Saturday where I will stand beside them in this important fight to bring an end to gun violence ." 

According to the organization's website, major cities across the U.S. and around the world will host more than 800 events protesting gun violence. 

Photos

Hollywood Gets Political

The flagship march in Washington D.C. will feature performances from Miley CyrusAriana GrandeJennifer HudsonDemi Lovato and more. 

George Clooney and Amal Clooney previously pledged their support to the cause with a $500,000 donationOprah Winfrey matched that financial contribution, sharing on social media at the time, "These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we've had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard."

Seventeen students were killed on Feb. 14 after a 19-year-old gunman walked into school and allegedly opened fire. 

Help March for Our Lives reach their $3.8 million fundraising goal by donating here

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rita Ora , Charity , Do-Gooder , The Giveback , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck back tattoo

Here's What Matt Damon Thinks About Ben Affleck's Back Tattoo

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow Breaks Down Exactly What She Eats in a Day

Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis

Cynthia Nixon Gets Support From Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis After NY Governor Bid

Santa Clarita Diet, Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Loves Santa Clarita Diet's Blood and Guts (And What They're Made Of!)

Station 19

Why Station 19 Creator Stacy McKee Isn’t Feeling the Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff Pressure

Blue Ivy, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Tyler Perry Refused to Be Outbid by Blue Ivy Carter at an Auction

ESC: Meghan Markle, Waves

Meghan Markle's Signature Waves Are Easier to Do Than You Think

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.