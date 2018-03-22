Donald Trump Jr.'s Conflicted World: How His Parents' Divorce Drama and His Relationship With Dad Shaped His Life

For the most part, Donald Trump's children have had nary a negative thing to say about what it's like having Donald Trump for a father.

Sure, he was always working, but when you called him at the office he just patched you into his meeting. Sure, he spent a lot of spare time golfing, but then you just learned how to golf too. You never wanted for anything, but at the same time, you inherited a fierce work ethic. And at the end of the yellow brick road, after Wharton or Georgetown, there was a job waiting for you at the Trump Organization.

"It's definitely not always easy," Donald Trump Jr. said during a sit-down with his dad and sister Ivanka Trump for Forbes magazine in 2006, when the kids were just getting involved with The Apprentice and Trump asked his son if it was easy or difficult having a famous father. "There's definitely advantages to it. We've got to be spoiled, hopefully in all the right ways, getting great educations, getting to travel the world—but I think you've done an amazing job, and Mom's done an amazing job, really getting us to work for everything we ever really wanted in our lives, and I think that's why we're successful at what we do today."

"It's tough because you're tough—but in a good way," added Ivanka with a million-dollar smile.

Twelve years ago that was all viewed through a promotional, pop culture lens, no follow-up questions needed. But the son who shares a name with the real estate tycoon and reality-TV star turned president of the United States remains a walking example of just how "not always easy" it could be growing up Trump.