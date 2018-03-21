Sarah Hyland Says Doctors Are "Not Listening" to Her Ongoing Health Struggles

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 6:35 PM

Sarah Hyland

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Sarah Hyland wants her voice heard.

For the past several years, the Modern Family star has opened up to fans about her health struggles. Wednesday afternoon was no different as the actress took to Twitter and expressed a few frustrations many can empathize with.

"For those who are chronically ill and in chronic pain: Have you had the experience of doctors not listening to you?" she asked her 1.6 million followers. "If so, how do you not tear their heads off with your bare hands? :)"

One follower said she uses her education and stubbornness to her advantage. "You don't want to meet a pissed off version of me that's also in pain—not a girl to be messed with," the fan shared.

Sarah simply responded, "Preachin to the choir sister."

Back in 2012, Sarah revealed in Seventeen magazine that she had a lifelong battle with kidney dysplasia. As a result, she underwent a kidney transplant that same year.

While she has tried not to share too much information about her health struggles, fans grew concerned when she missed the 2017 SAG Awards for some "health reasons."

A few months later and Sarah went on Twitter to provide fans with some additional information on her circumstances.

"I haven't had the greatest year. Maybe one day I'll talk about it but for now, I'd like my privacy. I will say this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes," she wrote on Twitter. "No one's head should be bigger than their body but considering I've basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I've lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like."

"There's no need to worry," Sarah added. "I've been down before and I'll probably be down again in my lifetime but I'm steadfast and solid and will conquer my obstacles."

