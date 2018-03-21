Queen Latifah Announces Her Mom's Death With Emotional Tribute

Queen Latifah is mourning the loss of her mom.

The actress shared news of Rita Owen's death in a statement to E! News on Wednesday, saying, "It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens passed away today. Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth."

"She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldy but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life," Latifah continued. "She had struggled with a heart condition for many years and her battle is now over. I am heart broken but know she is at peace. Thank you for your kindness, support and respect for our privacy at this time."

Owens last joined her famous daughter on the red carpet in 2016.