Roma Downey on Touched by an Angel Co-Star Della Reese: ''I Miss Her Everyday''

When Irish eyes are smiling...

A few days after St. Patrick's Day, Roma Downey caught up with E! News' Jason Kennedy at Rock & Reilly's Irish pub to discuss her new book, Box of Butterflies, and her profound relationship with her late Touched by an Angel co-star Della Reese, who passed away on Nov. 19, 2017 at the age of 86.

When Kennedy asked the actress who she was holding up after the lost of her friend, Roma said, "I miss her everyday. She was such a blessing in my life but not just my life but the lives of everyone she met."

Roma, who lost her own mother at the age of 10, went on to say, "She was such an influence on my life. She was my mother. I was a girl without a mother and for certain God brought her into my life. She was one of the lasting gifts of Touched by an Angel."

The two co-starred on the heavenly series from 1994 to 2003, but continued their close relationship long after the series ended. Della was even godmother to the actress' daughter Reilly Marie.