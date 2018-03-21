Céline Dion Cancels Las Vegas Concerts to Undergo Surgery

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 5:28 PM

Celine Dion, Concert, Las Vegas, Shooting Victims Tribute

Celine Dion

Céline Dion is ready to put her health first.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Grammy winner took to social media and announced she would be canceling her Las Vegas shows in March and April.

According to the post, Céline has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube. The diagnosis causes hearing irregularities and makes it extremely difficult to sing.

The singer has been experiencing the condition for the past 12-18 months. During this time, she has used various ear drop medications to treat the condition.

Ultimately, the medications have no longer been working. As a result, Céline will undergo a "minimally invasive surgical procedure" to correct the problem.

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

"My luck hasn't been very good lately... I've been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens…. I just can't believe it!" Céline said in a statement. "I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I'm so sorry."

The woman responsible for huge hits like "A New Day Has Come," "All By Myself" and "The Power of Love" is expected to resume performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 22.

And for those who purchased tickets to one of the now canceled shows, a refund will be available.

Earlier this year, Céline was forced to cancel seven concerts "on doctor's orders" after suffering from congestion and irritation of the vocal chords due to a lingering cold.

Fortunately, Adele was able to catch one of her friend's shows before she took some time off to recover.  

"Queen Céline! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor," she said on Instagram after attending the January 12 show. "Happy new year lady."

We're wishing Céline a full and speedy recovery.

