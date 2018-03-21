Kendall Jenner Proves You Can Wear Sheer Socks Everywhere

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 4:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kendall Jenner, Sheer Socks

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Socks and sandals on a red carpet? It can be done. 

The sheer sock trend was all the rage last year, as street-style stars re-imagined the feet-warmers from the runway into everyday #OOTD looks. It girls like Hailey Baldwin, Gigi and Bella Hadid were spotted in every iteration of the look, wearing them with sandals, sneakers and boots. But it wasn't until the Cannes Film Festival, when Kendall Jenner wore a nude, shin-high version with metallic stilettos with mini-albeit-glamorous dress, that we understood how versatile the sheer sock can be. 

Now that the weather is getting warmer, see-through legwear is re-emerging along with your spring dresses, crop tops and cutoffs. This season, the trend is getting an update with new design features, like crystals, floral embroidery and fun mesh patterns. 

Photos

Celebrity-Inspired Spring 2018 Dresses Under $100

Think this look is too trendy for you? Wear the sheer sock to the office like Demi Moore or out to a concert like Joan Smalls, as seen below. Keep scrolling to see must-have options right now!

ESC: Demi Moore, Sheer Socks

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for PRADA

Demi Moore

The Ghost actress paired delicate, burgundy, sheer socks with pointy-toe heels. A colored sock adds a special pop in a very subtle way. 

ESC: Sheer Socks

High Heel Jungle

Pastel Pearl Sock – Pink, $28

ESC: Sheer Socks

﻿﻿ASOS

Glitter Sock with Flower Embellishment, Was $16; Now $8

Article continues below

ESC: Sheer Socks

Rachel Comey

Hynde Tulle Socks in Pink, $80

ESC: Sheer Socks

Nasty Gal

You've Blossomed Embroidered Socks, Was $10; Now $6

ESC: Sheer Socks

Berkshire

Plus Rose Floral Sheer Ankle Socks, $6

Article continues below

ESC: Joan Smalls, Sheer Socks

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Joan Smalls

To dress up sneakers, the supermodel wore mesh socks to edge up her outfit. To take things up a notch, try embellishments like crystals or lace. 

ESC: Sheer Socks

Free People

Margot Lace Crew Sock, $16

ESC: Sheer Socks

Lirika Matoshi

Starry Tulle Socks, $45

Article continues below

ESC: Sheer Socks

Nordstrom

Sheer Star Crew Socks, $12

ESC: Sheer Socks

Totokaelo

Darner Dots Mesh Socks, $38

ESC: Sheer Socks

High Heel Jungle

Catch ‘Em Fishnet Black Socks, $19

Article continues below

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

RELATED ARTICLE: Blake Lively Perfects the LBD and More Best Dressed Stars

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Demi Moore , Joan Smalls , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG , Shopping
Latest News
ESC: Gigi Hadid, Pastels

Gigi Hadid Is Wearing These 5 Denim Trends Right Now—Shop her Style!

ESC: Mindy Kaling, Mixed Prints

Mindy Kaling, Gigi Hadid and More Master Mixing Prints for Spring

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Explains the Glass Skin Trend in 5 Steps

ESC: Reese Witherspoon

Channel Reese Witherspoon's Spring Vibes With Dresses Under $100

ESC: H & M Spring Campaign, Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen and Winona Ryder Are Set to Tango in H&M Video

ESC: Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane

Emmy-Winning Hairstylist Shares a $4 Must-Have Product for All Hair Types

ESC: Olivia Munn, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Olivia Munn's Shearling Jacket Is Now Only $50!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.