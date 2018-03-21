Queer Eye's Tan France Revamps SNL Star Pete Davidson's Wardrobe

Tan France to the rescue!

If there's anyone fit to makeover SNL star Pete Davidson and his "guido trash" aesthetic, it's Queer Eye's resident fashion expert.

The two men got to work at style mecca Saks Fifth Avenue, where France quickly identified Davidson's style weaknesses, including his baggy pants and unreserved use of color.

"I don't even have mirrors in my house because I don't like my face," the star joked.

The makeover escalated quickly when France asked about Davidson's boxer preferences. Spoiler alert: Davidson likes boxer briefs by Calvin Klein or Tommy Hilfiger. Once the guys were done discussing their privates—"I've never talked about my balls on this show before," France quipped—it was time for the guru to start imparting his wisdom.