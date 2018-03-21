Queer Eye's Tan France Revamps SNL Star Pete Davidson's Wardrobe

YouTube
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 2:11 PM
YouTube
Tan France to the rescue!
If there's anyone fit to makeover SNL star Pete Davidson and his "guido trash" aesthetic, it's Queer Eye's resident fashion expert.
The two men got to work at style mecca Saks Fifth Avenue, where France quickly identified Davidson's style weaknesses, including his baggy pants and unreserved use of color.
"I don't even have mirrors in my house because I don't like my face," the star joked.
The makeover escalated quickly when France asked about Davidson's boxer preferences. Spoiler alert: Davidson likes boxer briefs by Calvin Klein or Tommy Hilfiger. Once the guys were done discussing their privates—"I've never talked about my balls on this show before," France quipped—it was time for the guru to start imparting his wisdom.
He advised keeping his color palette more simple as to not drive away his girlfriend's parents and to use overshirts to boost his look up a notch.
Soon, it was time to try on with castmate Heidi Gardner offering suggestions. First look: a denim jacket layered over a white T-shirt and slacks. "I feel like Timothée Chalamet," Davidson quipped.
Next, he stepped out in a denim shirt, pants and a chic hunter green overcoat.
"I think I look like I could take a meeting somewhere," the star observed. "Like I maybe run a business."
Check out Davidson's "cool upgrade" in the hilarious clip above!
What do you think of his new look? Sound off in the comments below.
Once Upon a Time Is Welcoming Back Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, and More for the Series Finale
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!