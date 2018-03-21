Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Step Out for a Dinner Date and Smoothies

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took a break from baby duty on Tuesday to enjoy dinner at Sweet Chick in Los Angeles.

Kylie kept it casual for their date night and wore a gray zip-up hoodie, jeans and white sneakers. Travis wore a black jacket with a dragon on the back.

This wasn't the only outing the new parents enjoyed that day. Kylie and Travis also stopped by Jamba Juice that afternoon for a tasty treat.

"Kylie was very friendly and was asking suggestions for a smoothie," a Jamba Juice employee told E! News. "She decided to get an ‘Aloha Pineapple' with no Greek yogurt and also ordered oatmeal."

The employee said Travis ordered the same smoothie but added some fresh orange juice and a banana. The two also weren't afraid to pack on a little P.D.A. while they waited for their orders.

"While they were waiting for their drinks, they were hugging, kissing, and showing a lot of affection," the employee said. "It was really cute. Love was definitely in the air and you could tell they were really happy."