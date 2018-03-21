Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Step Out for a Dinner Date and Smoothies

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 1:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took a break from baby duty on Tuesday to enjoy dinner at Sweet Chick in Los Angeles.

Kylie kept it casual for their date night and wore a gray zip-up hoodie, jeans and white sneakers. Travis wore a black jacket with a dragon on the back.

This wasn't the only outing the new parents enjoyed that day. Kylie and Travis also stopped by Jamba Juice that afternoon for a tasty treat. 

"Kylie was very friendly and was asking suggestions for a smoothie," a Jamba Juice employee told E! News. "She decided to get an ‘Aloha Pineapple' with no Greek yogurt and also ordered oatmeal."

The employee said Travis ordered the same smoothie but added some fresh orange juice and a banana. The two also weren't afraid to pack on a little P.D.A. while they waited for their orders.

"While they were waiting for their drinks, they were hugging, kissing, and showing a lot of affection," the employee said. "It was really cute. Love was definitely in the air and you could tell they were really happy."

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's New Life as Baby Stormi's Parents

Squeezing in date nights while raising a newborn isn't easy, but Kylie and Travis have seemed to make it work. Earlier this month, the two enjoyed a quick getaway to Miami. They also stepped out for a lunch date in February.

Thankfully, the two aren't afraid to lean on family and friends for help. 

"She has a baby nurse that's been helping out and that gives her little breaks and some guidance," a source told E! News. "Her sisters have been very helpful and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to feeding and fussiness. They talk all the time and are comparing notes on how to get Stormi on a feeding and sleeping schedule."

The proud parents welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster Feb. 1. While the insider told E! News becoming a mom has been a "big adjustment for Kylie," the source also revealed she's "loving being a mom" and is "completely in love" with the child. 

"Travis is obsessed with the baby," the source added. "He can't get enough and wants to just hold her and stare at her. It's still surreal for him that they created this [child]. He's working a lot but spending time with Kylie and Stormi whenever he isn't. He misses them so much when he's gone and wants to make sure he doesn't miss anything."

In fact, another source said having Stormi has actually "strengthened their relationship and elevated it to a new level."

"They are so happy with their little family and for all of the new love it has brought out between them," the second insider said

The source then added, "They also are making time to get out just the two of them and Kylie appreciates and enjoys that. She feels like she has the best of both worlds with her amazing baby at home and a little bit of time with Travis doing the things they love to do."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Camila Cabello

Watch Camila Cabello's "Never Be the Same" Performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Inside Prince Harry's Desperate Search to Find Love

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Pastels

Gigi Hadid Is Wearing These 5 Denim Trends Right Now—Shop her Style!

Sebastian Taylor Thomaz

Taylor Swift's Latest Surprise Has Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa's Son Freaking Out

Taylor Swift Sends Special Surprise to Amber Rose's Son

Kelly Ripa, The Wendy Williams Show

2018 Daytime Emmy Nominations: Kelly Ripa, Steve Harvey and More Nominees

Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne's 5 Biggest Confessions From Her Truthful Chat With Jenny McCarthy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.